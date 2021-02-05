Three international travellers slapped with $750 fine in Toronto for refusing COVID-19 test
Published Friday, February 5, 2021 10:08PM EST
Three international travellers have been slapped with a $750 fine after refusing to take a COVID-19 test when arriving into the country.
Starting this past Monday, COVID-19 tests have been required of all passengers arriving into Canada from other countries in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.
Peel Regional Police confirmed on Friday that since Feb. 1 they have charged three people entering Canada "for failing to comply with a Section 22 order in respect of a communicable disease."
The identities of those charged have not been released.
Passengers arriving in Canada are also required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days prior to departure.
Regardless of a negative test, travellers are still required to self-isolate for 14 days.
Travellers arriving at Pearson Airport will soon have to pay out of pocket to stay at hotels to quarantine while awaiting test results.