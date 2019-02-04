

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Three children sustained minor injuries after a portion of a ceiling fell on them at a daycare in the city’s Roncesvalles Village neighbourhood.

The incident occurred at a facility in the area of Dundas Street West and Boustead Avenue, near Roncesvalles Avenue.

Toronto police said the children were treated by paramedics at the scene and no one was transported to the hospital.

Parents have been told to pick up their children from the facility, police said.

Authorities also said that Toronto Fire Services was concerned about the structure of the building and that a building inspector has been called in to investigate the incident.

Few details have been released regarding the circumstances of the incident.