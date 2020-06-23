Environment Canada confirms a tornado touched down at Sturgeon Lake in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The weather agency confirmed the tornado, which is reported to have occurred just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, after videos and pictures were submitted showing a funnel cloud over the lake, which is north of Lyndsay, Ont.

There were no tornado warnings issued in the area at the time.

While the extent of the damage is still unclear, country singer Madison Kozak tweeted a photo saying the tornado hit her dock and destroyed her boathouse.

It hit our dock. Our boathouse roof has been torn off, but everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/ugndn2B9ie — Madison Kozak (@Madison_Kozak) June 23, 2020

"The boathouse roof has been torn off, but everyone is safe," she wrote.

There are no reports of injuries.

"Information regarding a track and a rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale will be forthcoming later when more information is gathered and analysis can be done in consultation with the Northern Tornadoes Project," Environment Canada said in a statement released Tuesday.

Anyone with pictures or video are being urged to submit them to Environment Canada through e-mail at ONstorm@canada.ca.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.