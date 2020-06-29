Toronto city council will debate a motion on Monday that, if passed, will change the way the police service operates and is funded amid ongoing demonstrations against anti-Black racism.

Over the last month, thousands of people have taken to the city’s streets following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.— as well as the deaths of Ejaz Ahmed Choudry in Brampton, Ont. and Regis Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto, Ont.—calling for an end to anti-Black racism and the defunding of the police.

Two motions were originally put forward to council.

The first was introduced by city councillors Josh Matlow and Kristyn Wong-Tam and called for a 10 per cent reduction in police funding. The roughly $122 million that would be saved by passing the motion would be reinvested into community programing.

In order to make this change, council would have to ask the province to amend the Police Service Act, giving the city authority to approve specific items in the police budget. As it stands, Toronto can only approve the total budget and not what those funds are used for.

At the beginning of Monday’s meeting, Matlow withdrew this motion and said that he plans to include it as an amendment to the mayor’s second item, which deals with larger changes to the police service.

Last week Toronto Mayor John Tory put forward a motion that would develop a new “alternative model of community safety” that would be less reliant on police to respond to people in crisis.

“We are going to speed up the pace of de-tasking the police, so having them do fewer things,” Tory said Monday morning. “We have a system that is broken for example in dealing with people in crisis or mental health crisis where too many lose their lives in encounters with law enforcement so I think the better answer there is to have mental health professionals deal with most of the 32,009 calls in this area.”

There is no call in Tory’s motion to reduce funding for the Toronto Police Service, but the mayor has said the changes would lead to a reduction in their billion-dollar budget.

There are 18 recommendations in the mayor’s motion, which he said would “de-task” police rather than “defund.” Included in the recommendations is a plan to equip all officers with body-worn cameras by January.

Early debate on the motion was wide-ranging, with councillors asking about everything from what would need to be cut if their budget was reduced, what the value is of body-worn cameras, and the force’s ability to fire officers.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders, who is set to retire at the end of the month, was on hand to answer questions and said that while he is not “naïve” enough to think that there is no systematic racism in Ontario, arbitrary cuts are not the answer.

“If it was just a cut then yes it would absolutely hurt community safety,” he said.

Instead, Saunders said he would support reforms, especially when it comes to how the force deals with mental health-related calls.

"I'm fine with any type of reform as long as it's done in a meaningful way."

There are eight mobile crisis intervention teams in operation, Saunders said, and each is made up of a police officer and a nurse trained to deal with mental health crises. However, they do not operate 24 hours a day and police respond to more than 30,000 mental health calls per year.

We're talking about calls where machetes are involved, axes are involved and whenever we do have these calls, it's mandatory two officers respond," Saunders said.

"I'd rather have the sit down and all educate ourselves a little more on what we do and what the public wants done."

With files from the Canadian Press