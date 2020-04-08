

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





Toronto’s top doctor confirmed seven new deaths and 121 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the city has reached 1,570, including 1,332 confirmed cases and 238 probable cases.

Of those 1,570, the city says that 156 patients are currently in hospital, 71 of which are being treated in an intensive care unit.

This is a developing story. More to come.