Toronto confirms seven more COVID-19 deaths, city adds 121 new cases
An intake nurse waits for patients at the COVID-19 testing centre in Toronto on Saturday April 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 4:23PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 8, 2020 4:34PM EDT
Toronto’s top doctor confirmed seven new deaths and 121 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Wednesday.
The total number of cases in the city has reached 1,570, including 1,332 confirmed cases and 238 probable cases.
Of those 1,570, the city says that 156 patients are currently in hospital, 71 of which are being treated in an intensive care unit.
This is a developing story. More to come.