Toronto city council will debate a motion on Monday that, if passed, will change the way the police service operates and is funded amid ongoing demonstrations against anti-Black racism.

Over the last month, thousands of people have taken to the city’s streets following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.— as well as the deaths of Ejaz Ahmed Choudry in Brampton, Ont. and Regis Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto, Ont.—calling for an end to anti-Black racism and the defunding of the police.

Two motions were originally put forward to council.

The first was introduced by city councillors Josh Matlow and Kristyn Wong-Tam and called for a 10 per cent reduction in police funding. The roughly $122 million that would be saved by passing the motion would be reinvested into community programing.

In order to make this change, council would have to ask the province to amend the Police Service Act, giving the city authority to approve specific items in the police budget. As it stands, Toronto can only approve the total budget.

At the beginning of Monday’s meeting, Matlow withdrew this motion and said that he plans to include it as an amendment to the mayor’s second item, which deals with larger changes to the police service.

Last week Toronto Mayor John Tory put forward a motion that would develop a new “alternative model of community safety” that would be less reliant on police to respond to people in crisis.

There is no call in Tory’s motion to reduce funding for the Toronto Police Service, but the mayor has said the changes would lead to a reduction in their billion-dollar budget.

There are 18 recommendations in the mayor’s motion, which he said would “de-task” police rather than “defund.” Included in the recommendations is a plan to equip all officers with body-worn cameras by January.