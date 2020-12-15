Toronto driver charged after altercation leaves man clinging to moving pick-up truck
A man was seen hanging onto a moving vehicle following an altercation at a parking lot in Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Tuesday, December 15, 2020 10:00AM EST
Police have laid charges after an altercation at a Toronto parking lot led to a man clinging to the hood of a pick-up truck.
It happened in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Alness Street on Dec. 10 at approximately 1:15 p.m.
A 50-year-old man had parked his truck at a nearby plaza when he was approached by a suspect who complained about his parking, police said.
The suspect then allegedly damaged the man’s vehicle with a sharp object and then began to flee in his own truck.
Police said the suspect then drove into the 50-year-old man who jumped onto the hood of the truck to avoid injury.
Video released by police on Tuesday morning shows the 50-year-old man clinging to the suspect’s vehicle while urging onlookers to call police.
A 73-year-old Toronto resident has been charged as a result of a police investigation.
Sam Green was charged with dangerous driving, assault and mischief under $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Jan. 21.