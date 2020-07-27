A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of the Greater Toronto Area and parts of southern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued the alert late Monday morning, saying that the thunderstorms “may be capable of producing very strong wind gusts.”

Winds are expected to gust up to 90 kilometers an hour, the weather agency said.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road,” Environment Canada said. “Locally heavy rain is also possible.”

The thunderstorms are expected to hit in the mid-afternoon and late evening.

A heat warning that has been in place for much of the weekend remains in effect for Toronto.

According to the weather agency, the temperatures are expected to reach a high of 32 C on Monday, feeling like close to 40 C with the humidex.

But relief may be on the way. Environment Canada says that a cold front will pass through southern Ontario, “bringing in a slightly cooler and drier air mass for Tuesday.”

The temperature is forecast to drop down to a low of 19 C overnight, with a high of 28 C on Tuesday, feeling like 33 C with the humidex.