

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





TORONTO--Toronto police have charged two people in connection with a fraud investigation that cost four victims a total of $180,000.

Police said the suspects had been calling victims across Canada pretending to be representatives from their financial institutions. Police said that the suspects told the victims that their accounts had been compromised.

“They were then made to believe they would be assisting an undercover RCMP criminal investigation and that money had to be sent to predetermined locations via courier,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

Police said that victims had lost thousands of dollars as a result of the calls. In one particular case, four victims were defrauded out of $180,000.

Na Lin, 46 and Shengyan Liu, 49, have each been charged with four counts of fraud over $5000 in connection with the incident.

Police said that both suspects are in Canada on visitor visas and are residing in Markham.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7300. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or at 416-222-8477.