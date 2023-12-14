

Serena Lopez, CP24.com





Toronto Raptors 'superfan' Nav Bhatia secured the top honour of key to the city of Mississauga on Thursday.

Mayor Bonnie Crombie presented the award to Bhatia at Mississauga City Hall in recognition of his positive impact in the community and as a “role model for immigrants and newcomers,” according to a news release.

Basketball fans may recognize Bhatia as the man who has sat front row to virtually every Raptor’s home game at Scotiabank Arena since 1995 but he is also the founder of Nav Bhatia Superfan Foundation, a non-profit foundation dedicated to building basketball courts and camps in Mississauga across Canada, according to the foundation’s website.

The foundation has since funded the development of four new basketball courts in Paul Coffey Park in Malton, the neighbourhood Bhatia first immigrated to Canada in 1984.

In a news release, Bhatia thanked the City of Mississauga for the award.

“That is why I feel so strongly that it’s my responsibility to give back. I am very thankful to receive this special recognition from Mayor Bonnie Crombie and the City of Mississauga – the best city, in the best country, in the world.”