

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





Toronto health officials reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths related to the virus on Saturday afternoon.

While the number of new cases in the city is up from the 122 reported on Friday, the number of deceased patients is down significantly from 23.

Right now, there are 2,065 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, including both confirmed and probable cases, and a total of 79 deaths.

The city says that 196 people are in hospital, 85 of which are being treated in an intensive care unit. Of those 85 patients, 68 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

So far, 105 people have made a full recovery.

This is a developing story. More to come.