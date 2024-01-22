Toronto will get hit with another dose of winter weather tomorrow but the good news is that the snow might not stick around for long.

Environment Canada says that the snow will begin falling in the city shortly before noon on Tuesday and is likely to result in up to four centimetres of accumulation by the time the system passes over the GTA on Tuesday night.

Conditions are, however, set to warm up on Wednesday when the daytime high could reach 4 C. That trend is expected to continue on Thursday when the daytime high is forecast to hit 8 C. Environment Canada is also forecasting rain throughout the day on Thursday, which has the potential to melt whatever snow remains on the ground.

“Our (Tuesday) high is 0 C, right on the freezing mark, but we are in for a wallop of winter weather,” CP24 weather specialist Eden Debebe said on Monday. “You can expect to get your shovel out and will definitely want to layer up as you go out the door. But on Wednesday things change even more.”

Pearson International Airport has said that precipitation called for on Tuesday could potentially cause “some delays” and it is warning travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Right now Environment Canada is forecasting that the warmup will only be temporary following the storm with the potential for temperatures to dip down to around the freezing mark on Friday night.

Typically at this time of the year the city sees an average daytime low of around -10 C.