

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The two frontrunners in the mayoral race will both make campaign announcements this morning as the Oct. 22 election draws a little closer.

John Tory is scheduled to make an announcement at Jawny Bakers Restaurant in East York at around 9 a.m. while Jennifer Keesmaat will be making an announcement of her own at Old City Hall at 9:30 a.m.

The announcements come after a busy day on the campaign trail on Thursday.

Keesmaat held an event in Liberty Village to announce her intention to create a rent-to-own program that would be financed by a dedicated property tax hike on multi-million properties. Tory, meanwhile, delivered a speech about his vision for the city at the Toronto Region Board of Trade.

The most recent Forum Research poll, released on Sept. 26, suggested that Tory has a comfortable lead in the mayoral race with the support of 56 per cent of decided or leaning voters compared to 28 per cent for Keesmaat. About 16 per cent of respondents to that poll said that they planned to vote for one of the other 33 candidates in the race.