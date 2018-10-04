

Chris Fox, CP24.com





John Tory will be addressing Toronto Region Board of Trade members today while rival mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat is scheduled to make a campaign announcement in Liberty Village.

Keesmaat’s announcement will take place at the intersection of East Liberty Street and Lynn Williams Street at around 10:30 a.m. while Tory’s speech gets underway at 12:30 p.m. at First Canadian Place.

The appearances are the latest in a series of campaign events for the two frontrunners ahead of the Oct. 22 election.

Over the weekend, Keesmaat vowed to tear down the eastern portion of the Gardiner Expressway in favour of a widened Lake Shore Boulevard, a move that she said could save taxpayers up to $500 million.

Tory, meanwhile, held a campaign event at a home on Morewood Crescent on Wednesday in which he reiterated his promise to cap property tax increases at the rate of inflation.

The most recent Forum Research poll, released on Sept. 26, suggested that Tory has a comfortable lead in the mayoral race with the support of 56 per cent of decided or leaning voters compared to 28 per cent for Keesmaat.