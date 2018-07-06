

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- The driver of a transport truck that collided with a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been charged.

RCMP say the 29-year-old driver was arrested this morning at his Calgary home.

He faces 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

He is to appear in provincial court in Saskatchewan next week.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the truck and the bus crashed at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, died as a result of the crash, and 13 players were injured.

The truck driver was not hurt.