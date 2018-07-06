Truck driver charged in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 1:44PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 6, 2018 3:08PM EDT
REGINA -- The driver of a transport truck that collided with a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been charged.
RCMP say the 29-year-old driver was arrested this morning at his Calgary home.
He faces 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.
He is to appear in provincial court in Saskatchewan next week.
The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the truck and the bus crashed at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.
Sixteen people, including 10 players, died as a result of the crash, and 13 players were injured.
The truck driver was not hurt.