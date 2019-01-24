

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The TTC board is meeting today to consider its budget for 2019, which includes a 10 cent increase on all non-cash fares.

The fare hike, which would go into effect on April 1, will generate an additional $25.6 million in annual revenue that the TTC says is needed to partially offset a $96.4 million shortfall in 2019.

The rest of the shortfall would be made up with a $22 million increase in the city’s subsidy to the TTC and a further $45.5 million in expenditure reductions that TTC staff say will have no impact on service.

The TTC last increased fares in 2017 when the cost of tokens and Presto card taps also went up by 10 cents.

In a statement issued last week, TTC Chair Jaye Robinson noted that the TTC is “facing long-term budgetary pressures” but refused to say whether she will support the fare hike at today’s meeting.

“As chair of the TTC, I cannot pre-empt the board's decision on this TTC proposal, nor would I want to influence the decision-making of my fellow board members,” she said. “What I can say is that I will be listening very closely at next week's meeting to transit users, to TTC staff, and to Board members as we make an informed decision on the proposal before us."

TTC staff have said that they are facing an addition $20.5 million in costs as a result of the two-hour transfer window introduced last year and another $13.5 million from the introduction of new express bus service on seven routes in 2018 and improvements in the frequency of service on dozens of existing other routes.

TTC staff have also indicated that it will need about $33 billion in capital expenditures to maintain its existing infrastructure over the next 15 years.

In a news release issued on Thursday morning, the transit advocacy organization TTCRiders said that the budget being voted on today doesn’t do enough to improve service for riders.

“The budget doesn’t move the needle on the transit improvements we need,” TTCriders Board Member Helen Lee said in the release. “Where’s the ridership growth strategy? Where’s the plan to increase service now? John Tory and city council must increase funding to the TTC.”

Today’s meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at city hall.