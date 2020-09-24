A Toronto bus operator came into work for one hour on Wednesday and tested positive for COVID-19 the same day.

The news was confirmed Wednesday evening by the union representing nearly 12,000 public transit workers in Toronto and York Region.

“We received unfortunate news today that an ATU Local 113 member, a bus operator at Arrow Road Division, has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19),” ATU Local 113 President Carlos Santos said in a statement.

“I spoke with the member who is recovering at home. On behalf of all ATU Local 113 members, we wish them a quick and full recovery.”

The employee’s last shift was on Sept. 23 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. The union said they received the positive test result the same day.

It is not clear when the employee received the diagnosis.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Transit Commission said that the agency is cooperating with Toronto Public Health. They did not say what route the employee was working either in the lead up to the test result or on the day that he received the diagnosis.

“(Public health) will determine next steps with respect to potential risk or exposure as well as advice for any known contacts,” spokesperson Stuart Green said in a statement.

Green said he couldn’t provide more details due to “privacy and personnel matters.” However, he stressed that employees must self-isolate if they are waiting for results after being tested for COVID-19 because they are experiencing symptoms, have been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 individual or have been contacted by health officials.

According to the ATU, there have been 70 members and 13 other TTC employees who have tested positive for COVID-19