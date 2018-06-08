

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Five people were rushed to hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a head-on collision in New Tecumseth.

Ontario Provincial Police say that an eastbound Ford Escape and a westbound Nissan collided head on while travelling on 5th Line between Tottenham Road and Sideroad 10 at around 12:40 a.m. on Friday.

OPP say that the driver of the Escape, a 20-year-old woman, was initially trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. She was then airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The three occupants of the Nissan, all 19-year-old males, were all taken to various hospitals with serious injuries. OPP say that the rear passenger was airlifted to a Toronto hospital while the other two occupants of the vehicle will transported via land ambulance.

Police say that 5th Line remains closed between Tottenham Road and 10 Side Road to allow for an investigation.