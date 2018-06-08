Two people airlifted to hospital after collision in Tecumseth
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 6:37AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 8, 2018 7:16AM EDT
Two people were airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early-morning collision in Tecumseth.
Ontario Provincial Police say that two vehicles collided near 5th Line and Tottenham Road just before 1 a.m.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately clear.
Police say that 5th Line is closed between Tottenham Road and 10 Side Road to allow for an investigation.