

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early-morning collision in Tecumseth.

Ontario Provincial Police say that two vehicles collided near 5th Line and Tottenham Road just before 1 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately clear.

Police say that 5th Line is closed between Tottenham Road and 10 Side Road to allow for an investigation.