

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Two people have been injured following a stabbing outside a McDonald’s in Leslieville.

Toronto police were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue around 9 p.m. on Monday for reports of two people fighting.

During the altercation, police said a knife was used and two people were injured.

Paramedics said a man believed to be in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition and a woman in her 40s was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A female suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered by investigators at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.