

Web Staff, CP24.com





The father of a two-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert is now in custody after the child was found safe in Hamilton this morning.

Police, who issued the alert at around 3 a.m., initially said they believed the two were travelling in a vehicle with two women.

The vehicle was later found in Hamilton but the occupants we not with the car.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m., police confirmed that the child had been safely located in Hamilton and will be reunited with her mother.

Officers also confirmed that the girl’s father has been taken into police custody. It is not clear what charges, if any, the girl's father will face.

Police say that they are still investigating whether any other people were involved in the incident.