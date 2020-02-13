CP24 BREAKFAST VALENTINE'S DAY

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

February 14, 2020

1. CONTEST SPONSORS:The CP24 Breakfast Valentine’s Day Contest (the “Contest”) is sponsored by Bell Media Inc. (“BMI”) and Sunwing Vacations Inc. (“Sunwing”) (hereinafter together referred to as the “Contest Sponsors”).

2. CONTEST DATES: The Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") on Friday, February 14, 2020 and closes at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 14, 2020 (the “Contest Period”).

3. HOW TO ENTER: To enter the Contest, simply tune into CP24 Breakfast show on Friday, February 14, 2020 between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. ET and watch for the Contest question (the “Question”). Once the Question is announced, send an email during the Contest Period, with “Valentine’s Day” as the subject line to Contest@CP24.Com, that includes the correct answer to the Question and your first and last name and email address (an “Entry”). In the event of a dispute, Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the "Authorized Account Holder" of the email address submitted at the time of entry. "Authorized Account Holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.Limit of one (1) Entry per individual.

By participating in this Contest, entrants automatically agree to accept and abide by these official rules and regulations (the “Rules”). All decisions of the Contest Sponsors with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of Entries and entrants, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest. All Entries become property of the Contest Sponsors.

4. ELIGIBILITY: To enter and to be eligible to win, an entrant must be a legal resident of Ontario, Canada and be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Notwithstanding the foregoing, employees of the Contest Sponsors, their respective agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors (where applicable), and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, and the parents, siblings and children of, and persons domiciled with, any such employee are ineligible to enter. Further, a winner of a previous BMI and/or Sunwing contest within the three (3) months preceding the start of this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to take ownership of prizes) and persons domiciled with such a winner are also not eligible to enter.

5. PRIZE:There is one (1) prize ("Prize") available to be won from among all the eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. The Prize consists of an all-inclusive vacation for two (2) to the Occidental Punta Cana and includes:

· Roundtrip airfare, based on economy class, for two (2) persons consisting of two (2) adults (one of whom must be the winner) from Toronto (hereinafter referred to as the “Departure Point”) to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic onboard a Sunwing Airlines operated flight.

· Seven (7) nights standard accommodations at the Occidental Punta Cana (“Hotel”) in a room based on double occupancy

· All-inclusive meal plan while at the Occidental Punta Cana

· Land transfers between the airport and hotel in destination

· All hotel taxes and processing fees

· Taxes (including, but not limited to, departure taxes, air seat/airline taxes and applicable federal, provincial, municipal, state and/or local taxes)

Approximate retail value of the Prize is two thousand and fifty dollars ($2,050.00) CAD, based on Toronto departure.

6. PRIZE DETAILS AND TERMS:The Prize winner and his/her travelling companion are solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein, including, without limitation, as applicable, fuel/currency surcharges, airport improvement fees, excess baggage fees, connecting flights (including to the Departure Point), sightseeing tours and other in-destination activities, meals and beverages outside of any applicable Prize meal package, room service, room upgrade, in-room pay-per-view movies, gratuities, merchandise, telephone calls, insurance (including, but not limited to, travel insurance, medical insurance and trip cancellation insurance), any required travel documentation and costs associated with obtaining said documents, costs associated with obtaining necessary or recommended vaccinations, all personal expenses of any kind or nature, ground transportation not specifically mentioned above (including transportation to and from the winner’s and travelling companion’s place of residence and the Departure Point) and any overnight layover. The Prize winner and his/her travelling companion are also solely responsible for all costs incurred to and from the winner’s and travelling companion’s place of residence and the Departure Point (including transportation) as the Prize originates and terminates there. It is the sole responsibility of the Prize winner and his/her travelling companion to (1) obtain all necessary travel documentation including passports and visas, and (2) comply with any and all applicable travel requirements including, but not limited to, customs and immigration requirements, as applicable. It is recommended that the Prize winner and his/her travelling companion obtain sufficient personal health and travel insurance prior to departure and that they complywith any travel notices/advisories, including but not limited to the Government of Canada’s Travel Advisory for Dominican Republic (available at https://travel.gc.ca/destinations/dominican-republic). The Prize winner and his/her travelling companion must be able to travel at the times and dates as determined by the Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion and authority, failing which the Prize will be forfeited. Travel is subject to availability and must be requested a minimum of four (4) weeks prior to the requested departure date. Travel must be completed by October 31, 2020 (the “Travel Period”) and blackout periods in 2020 apply, including without limitation: Feb 12 – 22, March 11-15, Apr 5-13, May 23-30, and August 01-31. If the winner is unable to travel during the Travel Period, the Prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected at the sole discretion of the Contest Sponsors. Departure dates and accommodation are subject to availability and change without notice or compensation.

TRAVEL COMPANION CONDITIONS: In order to participate in the Prize, the travelling companion must:

o be in full compliance with these Rules;

o be a legal resident of Ontario and 18 years of age or older;

o travel together with the Prize winner on the same itinerary from the same Departure Point; and

o sign and return (within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors) a full release and indemnity form stating the terms outlined in section 10 below.

The Prize, and any portion therefor, is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, non-refundable, has no cash surrender value and must be accepted as awarded with no substitutions. Contest Sponsors reserve the right to substitute the Prize (in whole or in part) with a prize of equal or greater value in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable or for any other reason. No change in travel arrangements can be made by the winner once the booking has been confirmed. Once a reservation is made, it cannot be changed. All reservations are subject to the terms and conditions set out in Sunwing’s brochure located at www.sunwing.ca. Elements of the Prize (including, without limitation, airfare and lodging) may not be used towards any type of frequent flyer mileage, or other loyalty or reward point accumulation program. The Prize winner and his/her travelling companion must be in possession of a valid passport and other necessary travel documents upon winner verification, which documents must be valid prior to, and for the duration of the trip. Failure to obtain the necessary travel documentation will result in forfeiture of the Prize. Any lost or stolen travel vouchers or certificates will not be replaced. All airline tickets are subject to flight variations, work stoppage, and schedule or route changes. Sunwing reserves the right to structure travel routes and select hotels in its sole discretion. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of cancellation or delay of any flight, except at the sole discretion of Sunwing. If the Prize or any portion thereof is unused, it cannot be carried forward and will be forfeited. The Prize winner and travelling companion must comply with all applicable laws, including but not limited to, all local laws while in destination.

7. WINNER SELECTION: On Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET, a random draw from among all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period will take place at Bell Media Inc.’s offices in Toronto, Ontario. The first Entry drawn will be deemed the potential Prize winner. The odds of winning the Prize will depend on the number of eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. BMI, acting reasonably, will attempt to contact the potential Prize winner within four (4) business days after the draw by email (and by phone where an entrant has voluntarily provided a phone number), at the email address provided as part of the Entry, to notify the potential winner that he or she has been selected as the potential winner (the “Winner Notification”). In the event that the potential Prize winner cannot be contacted within five (5) business days of the first attempt to contact by BMI (including failing to reply to the Winner Notification) or, if contacted, does not meet all of the Contest conditions outlined in these Rules, the potential Prize winner will be disqualified. In such case, and at the Contest Sponsors’ sole discretion, an alternate potential Prize winner may be drawn from among all remaining eligible Entries whom BMI will attempt to contact and who will be subject to disqualification in the same manner. The Contest Sponsors are not responsible for failed attempts to notify any selected entrant or for any failure of a reply to Winner Notification by the potential winner. Upon Prize forfeiture, no compensation will be given. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of the potential winner, shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until a qualified winner has been duly selected, but in any event, no later than February 26, 2020. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.

8. WINNERCONDITIONS: In order to be declared the Prize winner and before being awarded the Prize, the potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by BMI. Before being awarded the Prize, the potential winner will be required to sign and return (within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors) a full release and indemnity form stating the terms outlined in section 10 below. In the event that the potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, the Contest Sponsors shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsors shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard.

9. TAMPERING: Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated maximum number of Entries by using multiple/different names, email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, robotic, macro, script, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, contest entry services) or any other methods will void that person’s Entries and eligibility to win the Prize and that participant will be disqualified from the Contest and, at the sole discretion of the Contest Sponsors, any of the Contest Sponsors’ other promotions. All Entries that are late, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, have been submitted through illicit means, or do not conform to or satisfy any condition of these Rules will be disqualified. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. The Contest Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual they find to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner (such as is described above) as determined by the Contest Sponsors in their sole discretion by using or relying on any evidence or other information made available to, or otherwise discovered by, the Contest Sponsors. Any attempts to deliberately damage or undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsors reserves their right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. The Released Parties (defined below) do not assume any responsibility for garbled, illegible, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected Entries (which will be void and ineligible as Entries), mail, voice messages, or emails, incorrect or inaccurate capture of entrant information, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors related to this Contest, failure of the Internet, any operating system, app or website during the Contest, for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone or data network or lines, computer line or network systems, servers, access providers, computer or mobile device equipment, software, failure of any email or traffic congestion on the Internet, mobile data network, or at any website or app, or any combination thereof including any injury or damage to an entrant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile device related to or resulting from participating in the Contest and/or using, accessing, playing or downloading any material in relation to the Contest.

10. RELEASE AND PUBLICITY: The Prize winner and the travelling companion will be required to sign and return (within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors) a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she (i) has read and understood these Rules, (ii) grants all consents required, (iii) agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsors and/or similar matters, (iv) authorizes the Contest Sponsors to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the him/her, beyond the awarding of the Prize, (v) accepts the Prize as offered (as a winner or travelling companion, as the case may be), and (vi) releases the Released Parties from any and all liability of any kind arising out of his/her participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize, including without limitation any and all liability of any kind arising out of a disease or illness contracted while participating in the Prize(as a winner or travelling companion, as the case may be).

11. TERMINATION/MODIFICATION: If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond their control, Contest Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and/or select a winner from among all eligible Entries received up until the time of cancelation, termination, modification, amendment, extension or suspension. Contest Sponsors reserve the right to modify these Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof.

12. PRIVACY: Personal information collected from entrants will be used by Contest Sponsors for the purpose of administering this Contest. BMI and/or Sunwing (as applicable) will not otherwise sell, share or otherwise disclose personal information of entrants with third parties, other than to third parties engaged by them to fulfil the above purposes or as permitted or required by law. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information for the purpose of administering and promoting the Contest unless entrant otherwise agrees to receive further communications from the Contest Sponsors. Any usage of such personal information by BMI will be in accordance with BMI's Privacy policy at http://support.bell.ca/Billing-and-Accounts/Security_and_privacy/How_does_Bell_respect_my_privacy#displayStep and any inquiry concerning the personal information held by BMI should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 299 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON, M5V 2Z5. Any usage of personal information by Sunwing will be in accordance with Sunwing’s privacy policy which can be found at www.sunwing.ca/PrivacyPolicyPOP.asp.

13. CONSTRUCTION: Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and the Contest Sponsors in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the Province of Ontario without giving effect to its conflict of law rules and provisions. All entrants consent to the jurisdiction and venue of the Province of Ontario. All entrants expressly agree that the Ontario courts shall have sole jurisdiction over any dispute or litigation arising from or relating to this Contest and agree to submit to the laws of and the jurisdiction of the federal courts of Canada and provincial courts of the Province of Ontario, and hereby waive the jurisdiction of any other court that now or in the future could be considered competent for any reason. The venue shall only be Toronto, Ontario.

In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of these Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these Rules shall prevail, govern and control. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and French version of the Rules, the English version shall prevail.

14. COPYRIGHT: All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsors and/or their affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

15. INDEMNITY AND LIABILITY: By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees that the Released Parties shall have no liability and agrees to release, indemnify and hold harmless Contest Sponsors’ and their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotional agencies, dealers, prize suppliers and each of their respective agents, representatives, officers, directors, shareholders, and employees (the “Released Parties”) from and against any injuries, losses, damages, claims, actions, demands, suits, proceedings, costs, expenses, including without limitation any legal fees and any liability of any kind (“Claims”) resulting from or arising directly or indirectly out of: (a) the entrant’s participation in the Contest or inability to participate in the Contest; (b) with respect to the Entry and any other information and/or material submitted by the entrant including, but not limited to, all actions of passing off, misappropriation of personality, breach of privacy, infringement of any patent, copyright, trademark or any other proprietary right; or (c) any breach of the entrant’s representations and warranties above. Additionally, the winner agrees that the Released Parties shall have no liability and agrees to release, indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties from any claims related to the acceptance, possession, use, enjoyment or misuse of the Prize.

IN NO EVENT SHALL CONTEST SPONSORS BE HELD LIABLE TO ENTRANT OR ANY THIRD PARTIES FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGES OF ANY KIND INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DIRECT, INDIRECT, ECONOMIC, EXEMPLARY, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL LOSSES OR DAMAGES THAT ARE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY RELATED TO: (A) THE CONTEST; (B) THE ENTRIES; (C) ANY ACTION TAKEN IN CONNECTION WITH COPYRIGHT OR OTHER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OWNERS; (D) THE BREACH OF THE CONTEST RULES; OR (E) THE PRIZE.