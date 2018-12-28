

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people are facing charges after a vehicle fleeing police ended up involved in two collisions on Highway 401, one of which while headed in the wrong direction.

Ontario Provincial Police say that that they received a 911 call at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday regarding a possible abduction of a female.

They say that they then located the suspect vehicle in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 400 and attempted to pull it over.

The vehicle, however, failed to stop and continued to travel westbound in the express lanes of the highway.

OPP say that the vehicle then sideswiped another vehicle and ended up facing the wrong direction.

That’s when police say that the vehicle took off again, this time travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The vehicle then became disabled after it was involved in a collision with a transport truck a short time later.

OPP say that they arrested all four occupants in the vehicle, however two of them were subsequently released without being charged.

The 25-year-old male driver of the vehicle is charged with dangerous driving, failure to comply with probation and flight from police. A 26-year-old female passenger is charged with possession of cocaine, theft of credit card and identity theft.

Police say that they investigated the initial call for a possible abduction but did not lay any charges in relation to it.

No significant injuries were reported as a result of either collision, according to police.