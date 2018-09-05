

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An unoccupied vehicle was riddled with bullet holes after a shooting in Etobicoke late Tuesday night, though no injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred near Rathburn Road and The West Mall at around 10:35 p.m.

Initial reports suggested that as many as four gunshots were heard. Footage captured by CP24 at the scene early Wednesday morning shows a black SUV with its driver-side window shot out.

Police say that multiple suspects were seen fleeing the scene following the shooting and remain outstanding.

No suspect descriptions have been released.

The investigation into the shooting, meanwhile, is ongoing. Police say that a number of shell casings were recovered at the scene.