

Chris Fox, CP24.com





As April 1 draws near and many tenants dealing with a sudden job loss fret over how they will come up with rent there is increasing pressure on various levels of government to act.

On Wednesday the province announced billions of dollars in relief as part of its response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The support includes a one-time, per child payment of $200 for Ontario parents, relief on hydro payments and the deferral of various taxes and fees.

There was, however, no specific relief provided to renters and at least one advocacy organization is now calling for governments to take immediate action to help before it’s too late.

“We saw a lot of things but the rent just wasn’t there. We saw deferred fees, we saw mortgages deferred, property taxes deferred but these are just things that are going to help landlords, they aren’t going to help tenants,” Alejandra Ruizvargan, a spokesperson for the tenant advocacy organization ACORN told CP24 on Thursday. “Thousands of renters have been laid off and it is not that we don’t want to pay the rent, it is that we literally don’t have the money to pay the rent. We see these billions going around and we wonder where the money is for renters.”

The federal government has announced a new emergency fund that will provide up to $2,000 a month, for four months, to any worker who may have lost income as a result of the pandemic but Ruizvargan pointed out that Canadians won’t even be able to apply for payments from that fund until April 6, which will leave those with rent due on April 1 in a precarious position.

In Ontario, eviction proceedings are currently on hold in light of the crisis but Ruizvargan said that renters are still concerned about other consequence they could face in the event that they can’t come up with enough money to cover their expenses.

She said that she is now hearing from concerned renters “daily” who are scared and worried about what will happen next week.

For that reason, her organization is now pushing for other levels of government to come up with a program that would reimburse landlords for tenants who may not be able to make their rent payments over the next two months.

“We are concerned; we are very concerned about the mental health of people,” she said. “We understand that people (who) have the money to pay they should pay the rent but the ones that don’t, we just don’t know what they are going to do.”

‘Landlords have to step up now,’ Tory says

The British Columbia government has introduced a program where it will directly pay landlords up to $500 a month for four months to offset the cost of rent for tenants who are struggling.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday morning, Mayor John Tory said that any sort of financial relief for renters may be difficult for the city to provide given the “hundreds of thousands of tenants” in Toronto.

He said that shouldn’t preclude Queen’s Park and Ottawa from considering similar measures though.

Tory also called on landlords to directly communicate with tenants about their willingness to be flexible on April 1 rent payments “today,” something he said that many of them have assured him they are willing to do.

“Look, I am a business guy so for me to sit here and be critical of businesses and the way they have communicated in some instances is hard for me to do but you got to call it the way it is,” he said. “The landlords have got to step up now, today because we are approaching April 1 and tell the tenants that if you are in trouble because you have lost your job you can come and see us and we will make an arrangement with you and will be pragmatic about your rent payment, maybe stretch it out over several months or defer it.”

Tory pointed out that the city has previously agreed to defer all property tax payments owed to it until June.

He said that he therefor just “doesn’t accept” that landlords don’t have the ability to show some flexibility to tenants in this difficult time.

“I would urge all landlords to look themselves in the eye. Don’t just look at the bottom line but look at people, look at the wellbeing of our city, try to give people a hand just as we are trying to give you a hand,” he said. “I think if everybody did that in a very pragmatic way we would all be better off and there would be a lot less anxious people, at least for April 1.”