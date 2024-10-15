Warmer weather on tap for Toronto after chilly start to week

Toronto will see warmer weather later this week with daytime high of 18 C on Friday.

Toronto will see some chilly temperatures to kick off the work week but the weather will take a turn for the better this weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see daytime highs of just 10 C, well short of normal, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday with a risk of showers this afternoon and evening.

“Bright skies and well above normal temperatures will reign supreme from this Thursday through next Tuesday,” Coulter added. “Make the most of it. Much cooler and unsettled weather will return before Halloween.”

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 15 C on Thursday and 18 C on Friday. The temperature is expected to remain elevated over the weekend, with daytime highs of 17 C and 18 C on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Sunny or mostly sunny skies are also expected this week.