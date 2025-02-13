Winter storm brings heavy snow to the GTA. Here’s when the snow will end

A snowfall warning is in effect for Toronto and much of the GTA, as a winter wallop will make travelling on the roads challenging, as early as the afternoon rus

A major snowstorm is hitting Toronto, with the potential for it to bring the largest accumulation of snow the city has seen in nearly two years.

Toronto officials have said that the cleanup from the storm will be an ‘all hands on deck operation’ and could drag on for days.

Toronto is slated to get nearly 15 centimetres of snow by Thursday morning but totals could be higher in other parts of the GTA.

Environment Canada says that snow might get mixed with ice pellets this evening with a risk of freezing rain overnight.

Heavy wind gusts of up to 50 km/h are expected on Wednesday night, creating the risk of blowing snow and poor visibility.

Here’s a recap of how the day unfolded.

10 p.m.: What you need to know for Thursday

Environment Canada says the snow will continue overnight and may mix with ice pellets. The snow is expected to taper off by Thursday morning.

Toronto’s two school boards, as well as other GTA boards, say they will announce any school closures or bus delays by 6 a.m.

GO Transit will be running on a special schedule on Thursday, and customers may see some trip cancellations and modifications.

The GTAA says some airlines have cancelled Thursday flights, so they advise travellers to check their flight status before coming to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

On Thursday, it will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. The daytime high will be 2 C. Environment Canada says the temperature will fall to -3 C in the afternoon with a wind chill of -10.

8:20 p.m.: some airlines cancel flights for Thursday

As of 8 p.m., 15 per cent of the 442 arriving flights and 14 per cent of the 450 departing flights at Toronto Pearson airport have been cancelled.

GTAA spokesperson Sean Davidson says some airlines have already cancelled and delayed flights for tomorrow, so passengers should check their travel status before coming to the airport.

7:30 p.m.: one TTC bus stop taken out of service

The TTC says one bus stop has been taken out of service because of slippery road conditions. The northbound 29 Dufferin bus is not stopping at Davenport.

“It’s not safe for buses to come to a stop there and pick up customers,” TTC spokesperson Adrian Grundy said.

A scheduled 11 p.m. subway closure between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations has also been postponed, the TTC says.

“What we really need is all of those shuttle busses to be out servicing local bus routes so we can maintain service there and ensure that all of our crews that were dedicated to the track work that was taking place are out in the system to mitigate for any storm-related issues that may arise,” Grundy said.

7:26 p.m.: collisions reported across GTA

Several collisions have been reported across the Greater Toronto Area as snow continues to fall.

Peel Regional Police spokesperson Const. Tyler Bell-Morena tells CP24 that officers have responded to dozens of collisions at major intersections.

“Our officers are out there trying to get those processed as fast as possible and get those roadways clear for you,” Bell-Morena said.

“We’re reminding motorists: only essential traffic tonight, please.”

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says they, too, are getting calls about collisions on GTA highways. In Hamilton, OPP officers are responding to vehicles getting stuck while trying to go uphill toward Clappison’s Corner.

6:05 p.m.: GO Transit running on special schedule Thursday

Metrolinx says GO Transit will run on a special schedule Thursday “to ensure we can maintain reliable service while keeping our trains clear of snow and ice build-up.”

The Crown agency notes that it will mean some GO Train trips will be cancelled or modified. As for the UP Express, it is expected to keep its regular schedule.

“We recommend that customers take extra time to get where they’re going,” Metrolinx said.

5:15 p.m.: Police advise drivers to slow down

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt is advising drivers to be prepared as road conditions could deteriorate quickly.

“It does look like it’s going to have some waves. It’s going to have some real intense periods, and then some less intense periods, and then back and forth. And so, you may think you’re out of the woods, and you start to pick up the speed, and you drive right into a wall of snow again,” Schmidt told CP24.

He says drivers should slow down and give themselves space when conditions worsen on the road.

“We just don’t want to see people out there putting themselves in jeopardy, slowing down the snow clearing operations, and again, when the worst scenario comes forward, and you’re involved in a collision someplace, stay inside the safety cage of your vehicle,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt adds it is best to stay home tonight and avoid non-essential travel.

4:45 p.m.: GTA schools cancel evening programming

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) has also cancelled permits this evening due to the weather. Both Toronto school boards say they will assess the situation and inform parents and students of any bus delays or cancellations by 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board say all permits for community use of schools for this evening have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board has announced that all schools and buildings will be closed on Thursday as a result of the extreme weather.

4:30 p.m.: snow storm arrives in Toronto

Snow has begun falling, and Environment Canada says it will become heavy at times this evening.

“This snowfall will impact the evening commute,” the federal agency says. Snow will be mixed with ice pellets overnight before tapering off Thursday morning.

3:45 p.m.: Toronto Zoo closed on Thursday

The Toronto Zoo says that it will be closed on Thursday due to the storm. The zoo said it is taking the step “for the safety and wellbeing of the animals, staff, volunteers and guests.” The zoo says that it plans to reopen on Friday morning.

3:30 p.m.: TDSB cancels programming at schools after 6 p.m.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says it has made the “difficult decision” to cancel all programming at its schools after 6 p.m. due to the inclement weather.

“All in-person Continuing Education after-school and evening courses are cancelled. This includes International Languages Elementary and African Heritage, Learn4Life Community Programs, and Adult ESL,” the TDSB said on its website, noting online courses will continue as regularly programmed.

Child-care centres located inside of TDSB schools, including those that offer before- and after-school care, may remain open.

3:20 p.m.: how many centimetres could Toronto see?

CTV Toronto’s Weather Specialist, Lyndsay Morrison, highlights the “system appears to be moving a little slower.”

She says the west end of the GTA could see an impact as early as 4:00 p.m., though east of Toronto could be closer to 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.

“Everyone can still expect strong winds this evening and tomorrow, and some heavy wet snow to shovel tomorrow morning,” she said.

In regard to the City of Toronto, she estimates a range of 15-20 centimetres, but areas north of the GTA or further east towards cottage country could see 20-40 centimetres.

2:16 p.m.: Toronto Hydro monitoring weather

In an email to CTV News, Toronto Hydro revealed they’re “actively monitoring” the weather and are prepared to manage any possible outages.

Officials noted they have “plans, processes and relationships” in place to respond to emergencies but did not clarify any specifics.

2:00 p.m.: City of Hamilton declares ‘significant weather event’

The City of Hamilton has declared a “significant weather event.” Officials say the city could see “accumulations up to 25 centimetres of snowfall and/or seven millimeters of freezing rain.

“An additional estimated 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is also expected across the upcoming long weekend,” officials noted in a statement to CTV News.

“Residents are reminded that when a Significant Weather Event is declared, it does not automatically mean all city facilities are closed or that programs are cancelled.”

Hamilton officials say that residents can utilize a “Plow Tracker” tool to determine how close snow-clearing vehicles are to their street.

Officials are also asking people to keep vehicles off the road during and immediately following the snowfall, adding that residents have “within 24 hours” after the Significant Weather Event is declared to clear their property.

1:16 p.m.: MTO places ‘high priority’ on road user safety

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says they place a “high priority” on the safety of road users “especially during winter storms.”

In a statement, the ministry says that to keep drivers safe they have a fleet of over 1,400 winter maintenance vehicles.

They also say crews use “anti-icing liquid” ahead of winter storms and monitor conditions through highway cameras and Road Weather Information System stations (RWIS).

Drivers looking for real-time updates on road conditions, collisions, and plow locations can check the Ontario 511 website or download the mobile app to “track their plow” and the location of salt trucks on provincial highways.

12:44 p.m.: Uber says customers could see ‘surge charge’

For commuters looking for an alternative to get home this evening, officials from Uber Canada are advising people to “listen to local officials and only travel as needed” and warning of the potential for higher fares.

Due to extreme weather conditions there tends to be “more ride requests” than there are divers, said Uber Canada spokesperson Keerthana Rang.

She also acknowledges that during such conditions riders will often see a “surge charge” to help drivers earn more than the normal fare.

“When there are more people using the Uber app to request rides than there are drivers in an area to provide them, prices temporarily increase (‘dynamic pricing’ or ‘surge pricing’),” she wrote in a statement to CTV News.

Rang also encourages rideshare drivers to “only go online if they feel safe to do so.”

11:42 a.m.

For rideshare drivers who might be working this evening, officials tell CTV News those individuals should “be prepared” and “not get stuck out there.”

“If you want to provide the service to riders during the storm, be prepared,” said George Wedge, president of the Ontario Rideshare Drivers Association.

“Have a shovel in the trunk, warm coat, hat and don’t take unnecessary risks. Avoid the 400 series of highways as much as possible and go home when it gets too dangerous.”

10:20 a.m.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, Metrolinx said they’re encouraging customers to “take extra care while travelling, give themselves extra travel time and plan ahead.”

There is no word of any service closures but customers are advised to “be careful” in buildings and tunnels as they may be slippery, according to officials.

10:02 a.m.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says that today’s storm could bring the highest snowfall total Toronto has seen in more than two years.

Coulter says that Pearson International Airport got 24.6 centimetres of snow over a 24-hour period on March 3 and March 4, 2023. 4. The last time there was a similar snowfall total prior to that was on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, 2023, when 24.8 centimetres of snow fell.

9:55 a.m.

In response to the snowstorm, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) revealed they’re taking “protective measures,” by adding extra staff and cancelling a previously scheduled closure that was set to begin at 11 p.m., on Line 1 Yonge-University between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations.

“The cancellation will free up all available crews for storm mitigation efforts, including the redeployment of shuttle buses to add extra service to local bus routes,” the TTC wrote in a statement.

In addition, officials say they are monitoring 56 local bus stops in areas where “heavy snow and freezing rain are known to impact bus service,”

The TTC is also asking drivers to “stay off the roads and take transit to get around the city.”

8:30 a.m.

The City of Toronto has declared a “major snow storm condition,” prohibiting parking on roads designated as snow routes as of 10 p.m. Wednesday. The city announced the move on Wednesday morning in anticipation of the massive dump of snow over a 24-hour period starting Wednesday night.

“It is not often that we actually have to transition to the removal of the snow but when you get such a significant amount of snow, and also the temperatures will be cold so you will not have that melting benefit, it will stick around,” Vincent Sferrazza, director of Transportation Services for the City of Toronto, said Wednesday.

He called the city’s response to the upcoming snowstorm “an all hands on deck operation.”

Hundreds of staff and 1,400 pieces of equipment are expected to be activated, he said.

“You will see the equipment across the city throughout the evening, into the early morning, into Thursday and into Friday,” Sferrazza said.

“It‘s going to take at least three rounds if not more to service all of the locations.”

He said snow removal will likely begin early next week and the city has opened up snow dump sites in advance.

“We ask that our residents please be patient and hold off making any service requests until we have in fact completed most of our rounds,” Sferrazza said.

7:30 a.m.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said people in the region will need to reconsider travel plans on Wednesday evening and Thursday due to the “very significant system.”

“This snow will be coming down at those heavy rates through the evening and early overnight and not really settling down till about 5 or 6 a.m.,” he said.

“With so much to clean it will really slow you down and you are going to have to consider flexibility with your plans I think right through late Thursday.”

7 a.m.

Toronto Pearson International Airport said some airlines have already cancelled flights as a result of the weather.

“Traffic Management Initiatives will be in place tonight to ensure aircraft can safely arrive and depart,” the airport said in a social media post.

6:30 a.m.

The City of Toronto says it will be providing a briefing on how it plans to deal with the upcoming storm. The news conference will be held at 8:30 a.m.

5 a.m.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the City of Toronto today, with Environment Canada forecasting peak snowfall rates of between two and four centimetres an hour.

The storm is expected to begin late this afternoon and end on Thursday morning.

“The heaviest snow is expected to fall tonight,” the national weather agency said in its advisory. “This snowfall will impact the evening commute. Snow may become mixed with ice pellets late this evening and overnight.”