‘Highly impactful’: Winter storm warning in effect for Toronto, up to 35 cm of snow on the way

Transit riders face blowing snow after leaving a streetcar stop during a snowstorm in Toronto on Friday, December, 23, 2022. A winter storm warning is in place for most of southern Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

The City of Toronto has been placed under a “winter storm warning” according to Environment Canada, with expected snowfall accumulations ranging between 25 and 35 centimetres.

The warning comes just three days after the city saw its biggest winter storm in more than three years, when up to 26 centimetres blanketed the region on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says this snowfall will be “highly impactful,” with up to 10 centimetres beginning Saturday afternoon heading into the late evening.

Officials say the heaviest snow dump will arrive on Sunday.

“Conditions will rapidly deteriorate Sunday morning as a more significant area of snow and blowing snow arrives,” the advisory read. “An additional 15 to 25 cm is likely.”

The advisory adds that travel will be “hazardous and is not recommended,” particularly on Sunday.

How will transit be impacted?

In response to heavy snowfall this weekend, the TTC previously confirmed to CTV News Toronto that they were preparing “rail yards, garages, and critical infrastructure.”

They also say they are “implementing storm mitigation plans to keep customers and employees safe,” adding that there will be “extra TTC employees and maintenance vehicles.”

With heavy snow moving across the city, #TTC is implementing storm mitigation plans to keep customers and employees safe while delivering as much reliable service as possible. Extra TTC employees and maintenance vehicles are deployed throughout the system spreading salt and… — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) February 15, 2025

There are no scheduled closures, but transit officials are encouraging motorists to “stay off the roads and take transit to get around the city this weekend.”

For GO transit customers, Metrolinx also confirmed they were modifying their weekend schedule deploying four additional trains for the Kitchener line.

Lakeshore West and East lines will also run every 30 minutes throughout the long weekend. Officials noted that the Stouffville and Barrie lines, as well as the UP Express, are not expected to have any changes.

Saturday’s daytime high in Toronto will be -1 C as it remains cloudy in the city heading into Sunday where residents can expect periods of heavy snow and a daytime high of -4 C.