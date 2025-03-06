Slippery conditions expected in the GTA as wet roadways freeze over

Slick conditions are expected on GTA roadways this morning as temperatures drop.

A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for Toronto on Thursday morning as plummeting temperatures create icy roadways across the GTA.

Environment Canada is warning of flurries and icy conditions this morning.

“Temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly below the freezing mark. Ponding water or wet surfaces can freeze creating icy and slippery conditions. Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are possible around the Greater Golden Horseshoe with gusts up to 80 km/h possible for southern Niagara,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Toronto could see about two centimetres of snowfall on Thursday.

The temperature is expected to fall to -2 C this afternoon, feeling closer to -9 with the wind chill.

“As the Colorado Low exits into Quebec, it’s pulling colder winds into southern Ontario in its wake,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Thursday.

“Wind gusts to 70 km/h are possible. Those cold winds are driving bitter wind chills this morning, dropping temps below freezing, icing up standing water and initiating bands of lake effect off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Bursts of flurries could reduce visibility and grease up roads.”

The slick conditions led to a number of school bus cancellations in areas outside the GTHA, including parts of northern Durham Region.

The chilly temperatures are expected to stick around for the next few days as Toronto sees daytime highs of 2 C on Friday, 0 C on Saturday, and 3 C on Sunday.

A stretch of mild weather is on the way next week.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 5 C on Monday, 11 C on Tuesday, and 10 C on Wednesday.