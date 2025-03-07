Toronto to crack double-digit temperature part-way through March break. Here’s the forecast

People walk their dogs at the dog park at Cherry Beach on a sunny day in Toronto on Monday, May 9, 2016.

The weekend may start off chilly in Toronto but sun and double-digit temperatures are expected to grace the city throughout the March break.

As Toronto goes into the weekend, Environment Canada says the city may see some flurries starting Friday evening, ending sometime overnight after dusting about two centimetres of snow. The wind chill will make the weather feel brisk overnight, feeling like -14.

By Saturday morning, Torontonians will likely wake up to a mix of sun and clouds with winds gusting up to 50 km/h, keeping temperatures feeling like -14. Saturday evening then calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries, according to Environment Canada, with the temperature reaching a low of -3 C.

Sunday marks the end of below-freezing temperatures ahead of March break for students, with the national weather agency forecasting a high of 4 C throughout the day.

Then come Monday, Torontonians will likely see their first bout of mild weather as Environment Canada forecasts sunny, clear skies with a high of 8 C and a low of 3 C.

The temperature will continue to warm into Tuesday, inching past single digits into 11 C throughout the day—though the spring-like weather is forecast to drop 13 degrees, reaching a low of -2 C by Tuesday evening with some clouds.

The weather agency forecasts a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday and Thursday, with the temperature expected to creep back up to a high of 7 on Thursday.