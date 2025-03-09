ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Double-digit highs coming to Toronto this week. Here’s what you can expect

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

The sun rises over the Toronto skyline to usher in the first day of spring, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Toronto’s rollercoaster of temperatures is about to take another swing — this time towards a taste of spring-like warmth, as Environment Canada projects double-digit highs for March break.

The warming trend begins Monday with a high of 9 C under mostly sunny skies. Officials say “a mix of sun and cloud” is expected in the afternoon.

Tuesday will push slightly higher to 10 C with clear skies, though the evening will bring a sharp dip to -7 C heading to Wednesday.

By Thursday, temperatures will climb to 11 C before peaking at 16 C on Friday, a high the city hasn’t seen so far, this year.

Today’s forecast?

Torontonians can expect “a mix of sun and cloud” with a high of 7 C officials say, adding that gusty northwest winds of up to 50 km/h will sweep through parts of the city. Heading into the evening, temperatures will hold at just 2 C.

Next weekend’s forecast: ’60 per cent chance of showers’

While Friday’s warmth may have some people reaching for lighter jackets, experts suggest the first half of the weekend could take a turn. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloud cover and a 60 per cent chance of showers, with temperatures dropping slightly to a high of 12 C.