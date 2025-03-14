‘Significant rainfall and strong wind’ coming to Toronto this weekend. Here’s what you need to know

Dark clouds are seen above downtown Toronto in this undated file photograph.

As a sunny March Break comes to an end, experts suggest it may be time to bring out those umbrellas this weekend with Environment Canada projecting periods of significant rainfall and strong winds for Toronto.

“Significant rainfall amounts and strong wind gusts are possible,” officials at Environment Canada wrote. “Remember to consult your local Conservation Authority or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources for details about flooding.”

Despite that warning, Friday’s sunny skies will continue throughout the afternoon with a daytime high of 10 C before dropping to an evening low of 7 C.

Warmer temperatures will also carry into Saturday, though CP24’s meteorologist Bill Coulter cautions “that warmup will come with a price.”

“Showers creep in midday Saturday. After a late afternoon lull, periods of rain arrive for Saturday night and Sunday,” he said.

The weekend will close with a daytime high of 14 C on Sunday followed by a 30 per cent chance of “rain showers or flurries” that evening, Environment Canada said.

Coulter adds that there should be “cooler winds” on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, and a daytime high of 6 C.