‘Rainfall and strong winds’ on the way as Environment Canada predicts Toronto could see a thunderstorm

Luck won’t be enough to keep Toronto dry this St. Patrick’s Day, as Environment Canada’s special weather statement is expected to remain throughout Sunday afternoon.

Officials warn that wind gusts could reach 60 to 80 km/h, with total rainfall accumulations ranging between 10 to 20 millimetres.

The national weather agency also says showers could be accompanied by “a risk of thunderstorms” beginning in the late morning/early afternoon.

“The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall,” officials said. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas and water pooling on roads are possible.”

Environment Canada also cautions that due to the storm, “utility outages may occur” in some areas.

Today’s official forecast will have a daytime high of 15 C before dropping to an evening low of 2 C or lower. Showers are expected to taper off this afternoon, experts say.

Residents are encouraged to monitor ongoing alerts and forecasts in addition to reaching out to local authorities for flood-related concerns.

