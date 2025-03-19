Toronto could see its warmest day since early November today

Two women walk and two sit on a bench in the late afternoon sun in Toronto on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Frank Gunn)

The City of Toronto is in for a dramatic twist in weather today as temperatures soar to an unusually warm 18 C today.

The last time the city saw temperatures this high was Nov. 6, 2024, according to CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter. He adds that today’s forecast is also well above a seasonal norm of 4.7 C.

Though the official start of spring arrives Thursday morning, Coulter says today’s warmth is a rare pre-season teaser.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast this week, that taste of spring will unfortunately be short-lived, as cooler, unsettled conditions are due for a return.

‘A rollercoaster ride in temperature this week’

“The typical temperamental mood of March continues with a bit of a rollercoaster ride in temperature this week,” Coulter said.

“Thursday will be showery and gusty, but still pretty mild as we stabilize in the low double digits during the daytime hours. Cooler winds bring us back to the single digits on Friday as skies brighten.”

Environment Canada predicts a mix of sun and cloud today, with “increasing cloudiness near midnight then 60 percent chance of showers overnight.”

By Thursday, showers will continue, as the forecast predicts a 60 per cent chance of rain and possibly “wet flakes” mixed with “gusty wind,” Coulter adds. Temperatures could reach a high of 13 C.

The sunshine is expected to return on Friday but mixed with cooler conditions. The high will be 8 C.

Weekend cooldown and possible flurries

The weekend will bring a mix of conditions, starting with mainly cloudy skies on Saturday and midday showers, the high will be 5 C. Sunday will be brighter but again colder, with a high of just 2 C.

“Monday could give us morning wet snow followed by showers or mix,” Coulter said. “Tuesday looks showers and cool.”