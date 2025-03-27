Late-season storms bring major snow across Canada

People walk along a snow-covered sidewalk in the parliamentary district in Ottawa, Monday, March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Environment Canada has issued a series of severe weather alerts across Canada as later-season storms dump major snowfall from the Rockies to the Atlantic Coast.

Residents in seven provinces can expect potential snow accumulations of 20 centimetres (cm) or more in the coming hours and days. Here’s what to know:

Atlantic Canada

March 27 2025 weather alerts atlantic (Image credit: Environment Canada, screengrab)

A severe weather warning is in effect in northwestern Newfoundland this morning, projecting between 15 and 20 cm of snow in the next 24 hours or so. Environment Canada says the heaviest snowfall is expected today, followed by slowing accumulations overnight.

Snow is expected to make highways, roads and walkways more difficult to navigate, the agency says. Travellers should adjust their driving as road conditions evolve.

A separate warning is in effect in Cape Breton, N.S., predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow between early morning and noon, local time. Drivers are advised to exercise caution on the roads.

Quebec

Southwest regions of Quebec are under a special weather statement Thursday morning, from Sherbrooke, west along the Ontario boundary and including Montreal and Gatineau. Environment Canada says a low-pressure system is expected to move into the region from the American Midwest, increasing chance of snowfall, though the exact path of the system is not yet clear.

Residents can expect the possibility of snow, which could turn into ice pellets.

In the north-central region from Val-d’Or to Mistissini, a snow squall watch is in effect. Heavy flurries Thursday afternoon are expected to reduce visibility to near zero with little warning. Travel may be hazardous.

March 27 2025 weather alerts Ontario Quebec (Image credit: Environment Canada, screengrab)

Ontario

A spring ice storm is likely to hit much of Ontario this weekend, from Cornwall in the east, along Lake Ontario’s coast to the southern GTA, west to the Bruce Peninsula and Manitoulin Island and following the northern coasts of Georgian Bay, Lake Huron and Lake Superior to the Manitoba boundary.

In the east, Environment Canada’s special weather statements call the coming storm “potent,” featuring freezing rain and ice buildup that could reach 20 millimetres (mm) and snowfall and ice pellets that could reach 15 cm.

The agency warns of possible utility outages across the region, as well as slippery surfaces and fallen tree branches.

Further to the north, from the Timiskaming area west to Thunder Bay, snowfall is expected to be greater, possibility exceeding 25 cm in some areas. Heavy snow is likely to reduce visibility and difficult travel conditions are expected, including possible road closures.

Environment Canada says the present weather statements may be upgraded to warnings as conditions develop. The storm is expected to last into Monday.

The Prairies

Heavy snowfall is expected in the northwestern corridor from Winnipeg to Edmonton Thursday and Friday.

Environment Canada projects up to 20 cm in snow for much of the southern Prairies, reaching up to 30 centimetres in some regions. Freezing rain is also expected near the Saskatchewan-Alberta boundary, west of Regina.

Heavy winds are expected, which may reduce visibility and worsen highway conditions. Environment Canada says that rapidly accumulating snow will contribute to travel risks. Drivers are advised to reduce speed, watch for taillights ahead and leave appropriate room ahead in slippery conditions.

Weather alerts March 27 2025 Prairies (Image credit: Environment Canada, screengrab)

Yukon

A blizzard warning is in effect along the Dempster Highway corridor from the Dawson area northeast to the Northwest Territories boundary, near Fort McPherson. Gusting winds are expected to bring visibility to near zero “frequently,” amid blowing snow.

Winds are expected to reach 80 km/h on Friday. Travellers are advised to prepare for quickly deteriorating road conditions. If travel is essential, planning ahead by informing others of your destination and expected arrival time, as well as bringing an emergency kit and mobile phone, are recommended.

Weather alerts March 27 2025 Yukon (Image credit: Environment Canada, screengrab)

You can learn more about active weather alerts at Environment Canada’s dashboard and the latest forecasts at CTVNews.ca’s weather hub.