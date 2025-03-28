‘Winter’s last hurrah’: Freezing rain could cause power outages and dangerous driving conditions

Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips shares his weekend forecast with CP24's Jamie Gutfreund.

Toronto and the GTA are bracing for what could be a significant storm coming this weekend, with meteorologists warning of freezing rain, ice buildup, and hazardous driving conditions.

Currently the city remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada, while York and Durham regions are facing warnings of freezing rain.

Weather experts confirm the storm will begin Friday evening, bringing rain that will transition into freezing rain as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

“Watch those temperatures,” said Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips. “If those temperatures get down close to the freezing mark or slightly below, then that rain could turn to freezing rain.”

What will driving conditions be like?

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging drivers to exercise caution, with OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt warning that ice buildup could make for dangerous conditions.

“Rain will be freezing on contact and will be sticking to surfaces like your vehicle or to the road or to the tree that you’ve parked underneath,” Schmidt said in a social media post.

CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter echoed similar concerns, advising against travel in certain regions.

Freezing rain Bands of precipitation expected to arrive in the GTA on Friday night are shown on CP24's Future Cast radar.

“North of the city is a very different story,” Coulter said. “If your travel isn’t essential to, or through the northern parts of midwestern Ontario, southern and eastern Georgian Bay, Kawartha Lakes, Prince Edward County and the Kingston area over to the Ottawa Valley, I’d recommend avoiding those areas from Friday afternoon through to late Sunday.”

The national weather agency suggests these areas could see three to five millimetres of ice accretion, increasing the possibility of power outages and road closures.

Toronto warming centres open tonight

As temperatures are set to dip below freezing overnight, the City of Toronto confirmed that due to the forecast, five of its warming centres will be open as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Due to the weather forecast, City of Toronto Warming Centres will open today at 5 p.m.



📍 136 Spadina Rd.

📍 81 Elizabeth St.

📍 12 Holmes Ave.

📍 885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd.

📍 55 John St., Metro Hall



Find locations & drop-in programs at: https://t.co/oZMiq6ipLl

When will the storm end?

The freezing rain is expected to taper off by midday Sunday, but freezing rain will persist over higher terrain.

“Saturday could be a messy one,” Coulter said, forecasting early morning freezing rain transitioning to mixed showers before returning to freezing rain in the evening.

By Monday, he says temperatures are expected to rise, bringing milder conditions and “more showers.”

“It looks like it’s going to be principally rain on Monday with a little cooler temperatures but I see an opening of warmer temperatures coming towards the middle and last half of next week.”

Coulter predicts a high of 12 C on Monday, followed by a brief cooldown midweek before temperatures climb to a high of 14 C on Thursday.

Phillips summed up the storm anticipating his eagerness for spring by saying: “Let’s hope this is winter’s last hurrah.”