‘Freezing rain warning’ now in effect for the GTA. Here’s what you can expect

Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips shares his weekend forecast with CP24's Jamie Gutfreund.

The City of Toronto has officially been upgraded to a freezing rain warning from Environment Canada, as officials say rainfall accumulations could now last up to “a few hours.”

Toronto was previously under a special weather statement from the national weather agency but officials now say residents can expect two to four millimetres of “ice accretion,” enough to snap tree branches and cripple driving conditions.

“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions,” officials warned. ”Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance."

Already, power outages have been reported in central and eastern Ontario due to freezing rain, city officials are urging everyone to plan ahead.

Power outages continue across central & eastern Ontario due to freezing rain. Crews are working as quickly & safely as possible. Report outages by texting 92887 (WATTS) & check our outage map for updates. Stay safe, stay back from downed lines: https://t.co/SSjtTW9F7H — Hydro One (@HydroOne) March 29, 2025

What will driving conditions be like?

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) previously warned that roads could appear wet but actually be covered in ice. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said rain will freeze on contact, creating slippery surfaces and increasing the risk of falling tree branches.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter previously advised against non-essential travel anywhere north of Toronto, where some areas could see up to five millimetres of ice accretion.

He also warned of possible power outages and treacherous roads.

Toronto warming centres still open

With temperatures set to dip below freezing, the City of Toronto has confirmed five warming centres will remain open.

Meanwhile, Ajax and Richmond Hill declared “significant weather events”, meaning winter road maintenance may be delayed. Richmond Hill also asked residents to keep roads clear of parked cars for salting operations.

Shelters remain open today. https://t.co/wnHIldX6Qg — City of Toronto 🇨🇦 (@cityoftoronto) March 29, 2025

When will the storm end?

Freezing rain is expected to end by midday Sunday, though icy conditions may persist in some areas.

Coulter previously said the storm would bring a mix of freezing rain and showers before warmer temperatures arrive Monday. He forecasted a high of 12 C, with a cooldown midweek before temperatures climb to 14 C by Thursday.

Environment Canada’s Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips previously told CP24 saying, “Let’s hope this is winter’s last hurrah.”