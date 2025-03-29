‘Significant freezing rain’ on the way for the GTA. Here is what you need to know

Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips shares his weekend forecast with CP24's Jamie Gutfreund.

Toronto and the GTA are bracing for what could be a significant storm on the way, as weather experts warn of freezing rain, ice buildup, and hazardous driving conditions.

On Saturday, Environment Canada updated their special weather statement, warning residents of “significant freezing rain” expected later tonight carrying into Sunday morning.

In addition, York and Durham regions are also facing similar warnings of freezing rain.

“There is a risk of freezing rain early this morning as temperatures hover near zero degrees,” officials warned. “However, the better chance for more significant freezing rain is tonight into Sunday morning with temperatures falling just below zero.”

What will driving conditions be like?

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging drivers to exercise caution, with OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt warning that ice buildup could make for dangerous conditions.

“Rain will be freezing on contact and will be sticking to surfaces like your vehicle or to the road or to the tree that you’ve parked underneath,” Schmidt said in a social media post.

Schmidt also warned that roads could look deceptively wet but be completely iced over, and warned of downed trees from ice accretion if you’re travelling in rural areas.

Potential for freezing rain this week end. Rain has started but the temperature is still above zero. Be prepared and drive safe. ^ks pic.twitter.com/xYbc4bEvI5 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 28, 2025

CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter echoed similar concerns, advising against travel in certain regions.

“North of the city is a very different story,” Coulter said. “If your travel isn’t essential to, or through the northern parts of midwestern Ontario, southern and eastern Georgian Bay, Kawartha Lakes, Prince Edward County and the Kingston area over to the Ottawa Valley, I’d recommend avoiding those areas from Friday afternoon through to late Sunday.”

The national weather agency suggests these areas could see three to five millimetres of ice accretion, increasing the possibility of power outages and road closures.

Toronto warming centres open tonight

As temperatures are set to dip below freezing overnight, the City of Toronto confirmed that due to the forecast, five of its warming centres will be open as of 5 p.m. Friday.

🌨️Due to the weather forecast, #CityOfTO Warming Centres will open today at 5 p.m.



📍 136 Spadina Rd.

📍 81 Elizabeth St.

📍 12 Holmes Ave.

📍 885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd.

📍 55 John St., Metro Hall



Find locations & drop-in programs at: https://t.co/oZMiq6ipLl pic.twitter.com/6n1CetlDIU — City of Toronto 🇨🇦 (@cityoftoronto) March 28, 2025

GTA cities declare ‘significant weather events’

Both the Town of Ajax and the City of Richmond Hill have declared “significant weather events” to prepare for the storm.

In Ajax, a significant weather event means residents are advised to use extra caution and “are reminded that winter maintenance service levels for roads and sidewalks may not be met.”

Richmond Hill is also encouraging residents to take extra care if out and about during the storm.

The city says road and sidewalk salting operations will take place throughout the weekend and are asking that roads and sidewalks be kept clear of parked cars.

When will the storm end?

The freezing rain is expected to taper off by midday Sunday, but freezing rain will persist over higher terrain.

“Saturday could be a messy one,” Coulter said, forecasting early morning freezing rain transitioning to mixed showers before returning to freezing rain in the evening.

By Monday, he says temperatures are expected to rise, bringing milder conditions and “more showers.”

“It looks like it’s going to be principally rain on Monday with a little cooler temperatures but I see an opening of warmer temperatures coming towards the middle and last half of next week.”

Coulter predicts a high of 12 C on Monday, followed by a brief cooldown midweek before temperatures climb to a high of 14 C on Thursday.

Phillips summed up the storm anticipating his eagerness for spring by saying: “Let’s hope this is winter’s last hurrah.”