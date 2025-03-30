‘Freezing rain warning’ ends for the GTA. Over 200,000 Ontarians left in the dark

Downed branches and an uprooted tree wreak havoc in the Allandale community of Barrie, Ont., on Sun., March 30, 2025.

The City of Toronto is no longer under a freezing rain warning as officials at Environment Canada say freezing rain will now transition to periods of “mixed drizzle” throughout Sunday afternoon.

As daytime temperatures gradually rise above zero, Hydro One officials tell CTV News Toronto, that crews are “out in full force” working to restore power to thousands of customers.

“More than 218,000 customers remain without power, officials revealed to social media. ”Safety is our top priority. We urge customers to stay away from downed power lines, trees and any damaged electrical equipment."

ICE STORM Fallen tree branches covered in ice following the aftermath of a freezing rain storm across Ontario. March 29, 2025 (CTV photo).

How bad was the storm?

Already, thousands have suffered outages across the Ontario including some residents in the GTA.

In a previous statement to CP24 Saturday evening, Hydro One said, there were “approximately 80,000 customers impacted by outages” in addition to tree limbs and branches being weighed down from the accumulation of freezing rain.

A map from Hydro One showed customers concentrated in cottage country, from Tobermory and Parry Sound to Peterborough, were also in the dark Saturday because of outages.

In Orillia, at the heart of Ontario’s cottage country, Environment Canada warned ice could accumulate up to 25 millimetres.

Hydro One officials say ice buildup causing power outages in central Ontario Freezing rain has left over 80,000 people without power in areas like Peterborough and Orillia. CP24's Sijia Liu spoke with Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Rosa.

Warming centres remain open

Despite the freezing warning now lifted, The City of Toronto has confirmed they will keep five warming centres open today.

🌨️Due to the weather forecast, #CityOfTO Warming Centres will remain open today.



📍 136 Spadina Rd.

📍 81 Elizabeth St.

📍 12 Holmes Ave.

📍 885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd.

📍 55 John St., Metro Hall



Find locations & drop-in programs at: https://t.co/oZMiq6ipLl pic.twitter.com/GVy5wdMDHt — City of Toronto 🇨🇦 (@cityoftoronto) March 30, 2025

What’s next? Warming temperatures and more rain

Today’s freezing rain will transition to rain mixed with drizzle this morning as temperatures climb to a high of 5 C, according to Environment Canada.

By tonight, they say showers will continue, with a risk of thunderstorms late in the evening and after midnight.

Winds will shift from east at 20 km/h to southwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The overnight low will remain at 5 C.

Monday’s forecast?

On Monday, cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of morning showers are expected, with stronger winds shifting northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h by noon.

Temperatures will reach its peak at 15 C before dipping to 3 C in the afternoon.