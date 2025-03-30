‘Freezing rain warning’ lingers for the GTA as conditions set to improve this morning

Icicles hang on a tree branch following an accumulation of freezing rain on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The City of Toronto remains under a freezing rain warning as officials at Environment Canada say conditions will improve Sunday morning when temperatures rise above zero.

The national weather agency now expects anywhere between 3 to 5 mm of ice accretion, which could lead to slippery roads, downed tree branches, and potential utility outages.

Officials are also still urging caution for both pedestrians and drivers, advising residents to “consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

How bad has the storm been?

Already, power outages have been reported in central and eastern Ontario due to freezing rain.

Peterborough freezing rain A light post in Peterborough has been downed as a result of freezing rain. (CTV News Toronto)

In a statement to CP24 Saturday evening, Hydro One said, “There are currently approximately 80,000 customers impacted by outages caused by tree limbs and branches being weighed down from the accumulation of freezing rain.”

“Crews are out in full force, working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power to customers in central and eastern Ontario.”

A map from Hydro One shows customers concentrated in cottage country, from Tobermory and Parry Sound to Peterborough, were also in the dark Saturday because of outages.

In Orillia, at the heart of Ontario’s cottage country, Environment Canada warned ice could accumulate up to 25 millimetres.

Hydro One officials say ice buildup causing power outages in central Ontario Freezing rain has left over 80,000 people without power in areas like Peterborough and Orillia. CP24's Sijia Liu spoke with Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Rosa.

What’s next? Warming temperatures and more rain

Today’s freezing rain will transition to rain mixed with drizzle this morning as temperatures climb to a high of 5 C, according to Environment Canada.

By tonight, they say showers will continue, with a risk of thunderstorms late in the evening and after midnight.

Winds will shift from east at 20 km/h to southwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The overnight low will remain at 5 C.

Monday’s forecast?

On Monday, cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of morning showers are expected, with stronger winds shifting northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h by noon.

Temperatures will reach its peak at 15 C before dipping to 3 C in the afternoon.