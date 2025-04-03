Flooding reported on GTA roadways following torrential rain

A pedestrian walks on a rainy day in Toronto on Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Heavy rainfall and dense fog have led to flooding and hazardous driving conditions around the GTA, as officials forecast warmer temperatures heading into Thursday afternoon.

“Thursday sees morning showers ease,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter suggests. “We’ll get brighter skies in the afternoon as temperatures soar. We’ll climb to an impressive high of 18 C.”

Still, across the city, multiple roads have been shut down, and emergency crews continue to respond to water rescues as standing water poses a risk to drivers.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory, though in some parts of the city the fog already seems to be clearing, Coulter said.

Major road closures due to flooding

The widespread flooding has forced the closure of several key roads in the GTA.

Officials say Bayview Avenue is currently closed from Pottery Road to the Rosedale Valley ramp.

brampton, Intermodal Drive, flooding A vehicle is seen submerged in water on Intermodal Drive, east of Goreway Drive, in Brampton. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

The northbound Highway 427 ramp at Rexdale Boulevard is also shut down.

In Brampton, flooding has impacted Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road South, where emergency crews deployed a water rescue team to assit a person who was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Peel police report additional flooding-related closures at Clark Boulevard and Folkstone Crescent, while standing water has also been reported at Rena and Torbram roads. A vehicle was submerged in water on Intermodal Drive, east of Goreway Road, in Brampton.

GTA hit by serious flooding after heavy rain and snowfall

Dense fog advisory in still in effect

As of about 9 a.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 that there are still problems being reported across the GTA and fog continues to be an issue in some areas.

“That standing water, that flooding, that ponding really can catch drivers by surprise. You go too fast, you are going to hydroplane on top of that. It may… cause you to panic. It very often feels like it is pulling you into the water because of the extra drag on one side of the vehicle,” Schmidt told CP24 on Thursday morning.

“That is something you need to be aware of. Keep a firm grip of the steering wheel. But you’ve got to take it slow because if you go too fast you are going to start hydroplaning and you’ll have absolutely no control of your vehicle’s steering or braking abilities.”







