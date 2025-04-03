‘Strong wind gusts’: Environment Canada issues special weather statement for the GTA

Sun sets on the Toronto skyline seen from the Gardiner Expressway on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Frank Gunn

After a treacherous downpour of rain, flooding, and dense fog to start the day, Toronto’s weather roller-coaster continues, as officials now warn that “strong winds” could be on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising of wind gusts up to 85 km/h developing later this afternoon.

Officials warn that the winds could lead to power outages, loose objects being tossed, and potential tree damage following recent freezing rain and rainfall.

CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter explains that the change in conditions compared to earlier this week is “pleasant.”

“We’ll get brighter skies in the afternoon as temperatures soar,” he said. “We’ll climb to an impressive high of 18 C.”

Bayview ‘fully reopened’ after treacherous flood

Earlier in the day, widespread flooding led to multiple road closures across the city, including Bayview Avenue, which was shut down from Pottery Road to the Rosedale Valley ramp. However, as of noon, city officials confirmed directly to CTV News Toronto that the road has since “fully reopened.”

Still, officials are urging caution near bodies of water. “The public should continue to stay away from shorelines, rivers, and streams,” the city wrote in a statement.

The northbound Highway 427 ramp at Rexdale Boulevard was also closed earlier this morning due to flooding.

GTA hit by serious flooding after heavy rain and snowfall

In Brampton, Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road South were also impacted, requiring emergency crews to deploy a water rescue team early in the morning. One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Peel police report additional flooding-related closures at Clark Boulevard and Folkstone Crescent, while standing water has also been reported at Rena and Torbram roads. A vehicle was reportedly submerged in water on Intermodal Drive, east of Goreway Road, in Brampton.

Wind advisory now in effect

Though the floodwaters are receding in some areas, strong winds are the next concern for Torontonians, officials warn.

In addition to possible power outages, as of 1 p.m. CP24’s Bryann Aguilar, reported a noticeable outage at Scarborough Town Centre citing the whole mall was “in the dark” with many stores noticeably closed.

Driving conditions improving, but caution still advised

Earlier in the day, dense fog along with flooded roads created hazardous driving conditions during the rush hour.

As of late morning, the fog had largely lifted, improving visibility. However, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt warned that standing water remains on some roads and could still pose a risk.

“That standing water, that flooding, that ponding really can catch drivers by surprise,” Schmidt told CP24. “If you go too fast, you are going to hydroplane on top of that. It may… cause you to panic. It very often feels like it is pulling you into the water because of the extra drag on one side of the vehicle.”

He urged drivers to slow down and keep a firm grip on the steering wheel to maintain control.

This is a developing news story, check back here for updates...