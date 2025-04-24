Toronto heating up with spring-like temperatures. Here’s what you can expect

Two women walk and two sit on a bench in the late afternoon sun in Toronto on Thursday, May 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto is beginning to flirt with spring-like temperatures this week, though experts warn it may not be time to put away the umbrella just yet.

“Southeast winds will help boost the temperature into the low 20s today,” said CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter. “We may have to contend with a few spotty showers over the region, especially for the north GTA up to Georgian Bay.”

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know for this weekend heading into early next week.

Today

Thursday will see warmer winds with the chance for an isolated shower, Coulter says. The high will climb to 22 C which is nearly 10 degrees above the seasonal norm of 13.7 C.

For those living along lakeshore neighbourhoods, Coulter says temperatures could stay cooler by 3 to 5 degrees due to southeast winds. A partly cloudy night will follow, with a low of 10 C. The normal low for this date is just under 3 C.

Weekend

Friday cools back to a seasonal 14 C with another risk of afternoon showers and possible evening thunderstorms, Coulter warns.

“We could even get a few storms as the sun goes down,” he said.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with gusty winds, as the daytime high sits at 12 C. Coulter predicts residents should enjoy a “fresher feel,” though Environment Canada says there’s a 30 per cent chance of showers that could arrive by the afternoon.

On Sunday, sunnier skies return and temperatures will rebound to a milder 17 C.

Early next week

Coulter says Monday will bring “variable skies” and a high of 17 C.

He adds that Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a gusty warm wind and high of 24 C. However, on Wednesday, temperature will be slightly lower, with a high of 16 C.