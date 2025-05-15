Here’s what you can expect ahead of a ‘calm, bright and cool’ Victoria Day long weekend

A family take pictures in the shade on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

After getting a glimpse summer temperatures this week, Toronto could see possible showers this weekend, though sunny skies are expected to return for Victoria Day.

Coming off a ’sunny and pleasant' Mother’s Day weekend, CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter says this week will end with a blast of warm air and a chance of “scattered showers” before conditions begin to settle.

“Friday offers early morning storms, followed by midday clearing. The high will be a very warm 27 C, feeling (like) 30,” he said. Environment Canada echoed the forecast, noting a “risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning” with southwesterly winds picking up in the afternoon.

By Friday evening, scattered showers are expected to return, heading into early Saturday.

What will Saturday and Sunday be like?

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C, Environment Canada says.

“Once we clear out of the active weather late Saturday, the rest of the long weekend will be calm, bright and cool,” Coulter added.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of just 15 C, with a cool breeze in the mix.

Coulter says Monday will mostly bring sunshine and a “fresh feeling” high of 16 C.

Next week’s forecast:

Next week will see a continued pattern of sunny skies, Environment Canada suggests.

Coulter says temperatures will stay “seasonably cool,” with a high of 18 C Tuesday and 15 C Wednesday.

“Seasonably cool temps will have us dawning light Spring jackets during morning hours for the rest of the long weekend and into the start of the shortened work week,” he said.



