Toronto’s heat wave officially settles in as officials warn of ‘dangerously hot’ conditions

A man enjoys the sun on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Environment Canada’s heat warning has officially settled in as experts warn “dangerously hot and humid conditions” will grip much of the GTA this afternoon heading into Tuesday night.

As of 5:43 a.m., the alert now suggests temperatures could reach 30 to 36 C, with humidex values between 40 and 45 and overnight lows of 21 to 25 C “providing little relief.”

This is the “first significant heat event of the season” as officials warn it may extend into Wednesday if a cold front stalls. Residents are being advised to stay vigilant and protect themselves and others from heat-related illnesses.

“Take action to protect yourself and others,“ the advisory read. ”Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health.”

Symptoms of heat related illness?

Officials are warning residents to watch for signs of heat-related illness, including “headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue.”

Forehead sweat on man stock photo A stock photo of a man with perspiration visible on his forehead. (pexels.com/cottonbro studio)

The warning emphasizes that “heat stroke is a medical emergency” and instructs residents to call 911 if someone shows signs such as “red and hot skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion and change in consciousness.”

“While you wait for medical attention, try to cool the person by moving them to a cool place, removing extra clothing, applying cold water or ice packs around the body,” the agency said.

“Drink water often and before you feel thirsty to replace fluids. Close blinds, or shades and open windows if outside is cooler than inside. Turn on air conditioning, use a fan, or move to a cooler area of your living space. If your living space is hot, move to a cool public space such as a cooling centre, community centre, library or shaded park.”

Over 500 cooling spaces open

On Saturday, Mayor Olivia Chow revealed that the city has opened over 500 cooling spaces across the region.

Olivia chow Mayor Olivia Chow speaks to reporters on Saturday June 21, 2025 (CP24 photo).

The spaces include libraries, community centres and senior homes, Chow said.

In addition, city staff will be going door‑to‑door doing wellness checks on vulnerable residents in partnership with the Red Cross.

The following six air-conditioned civic buildings are also open to the public while the heat warning is in effect:

Metro Hall

Scarborough Civic Centre

Etobicoke Civic Centre

York Civic Centre

East York Civic Centre

North York Civic Centre

Additional information, including tips for beating the heat, can be found on both City of Toronto and Environment Canada websites.