Toronto’s heat wave officially settles in as officials warn of ‘dangerously hot’ conditions

Environment Canada’s heat warning has officially settled in as experts warn “dangerously hot and humid conditions” will grip much of the GTA this afternoon heading into Tuesday night.
As of 5:43 a.m., the alert now suggests temperatures could reach 30 to 36 C, with humidex values between 40 and 45 and overnight lows of 21 to 25 C “providing little relief.”
This is the “first significant heat event of the season” as officials warn it may extend into Wednesday if a cold front stalls. Residents are being advised to stay vigilant and protect themselves and others from heat-related illnesses.
“Take action to protect yourself and others,“ the advisory read. ”Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health.”
Symptoms of heat related illness?
Officials are warning residents to watch for signs of heat-related illness, including “headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue.”
The warning emphasizes that “heat stroke is a medical emergency” and instructs residents to call 911 if someone shows signs such as “red and hot skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion and change in consciousness.”
“While you wait for medical attention, try to cool the person by moving them to a cool place, removing extra clothing, applying cold water or ice packs around the body,” the agency said.
“Drink water often and before you feel thirsty to replace fluids. Close blinds, or shades and open windows if outside is cooler than inside. Turn on air conditioning, use a fan, or move to a cooler area of your living space. If your living space is hot, move to a cool public space such as a cooling centre, community centre, library or shaded park.”
Over 500 cooling spaces open
On Saturday, Mayor Olivia Chow revealed that the city has opened over 500 cooling spaces across the region.
The spaces include libraries, community centres and senior homes, Chow said.
In addition, city staff will be going door‑to‑door doing wellness checks on vulnerable residents in partnership with the Red Cross.
The following six air-conditioned civic buildings are also open to the public while the heat warning is in effect:
- Metro Hall
- Scarborough Civic Centre
- Etobicoke Civic Centre
- York Civic Centre
- East York Civic Centre
- North York Civic Centre
Additional information, including tips for beating the heat, can be found on both City of Toronto and Environment Canada websites.