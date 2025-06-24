Environment Canada issues heat warnings for Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia

Terri Apostle has your Tuesday morning look at weather.

While summer is in full swing in much of eastern Canada, the weather on Tuesday will be more mild and seasonal out west and in the Prairies.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, where temperatures on Tuesday could reach sweltering daytime highs of 33 degrees Celsius in Toronto, 35 in Montreal and 29 in Halifax, without factoring in humidity values.

“The first significant heat event of the season with dangerously hot and humid conditions continues through today,” Environment Canada warned.

In Western Canada and the Prairies, conditions are more comfortable. Daytime highs on Tuesday are expected to reach 22 in Vancouver, 22 in Edmonton, 21 in Regina and 26 in Winnipeg.

This story will be updated

iFrames are not supported on this page.

Click here for a full-screen version of the Esri Canada interactive map