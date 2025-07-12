Environment Canada issues third warning as Toronto bakes in back-to-back weekend heat

Beaches in Toronto are packed as people find ways to embrace temperatures up to 36 degrees Celsius on Monday June 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto is once again under a heat warning from Environment Canada, as hot, humid air blankets the city for the third time in recent weeks.

The national weather agency says this latest stretch of extreme heat could persist until Thursday, with daytime highs between 29 C and 32 C and humidex values reaching 35 to 40.

“A prolonged period of near heat warning levels continues,” the agency said in its advisory, calling today the hottest of the stretch. “Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health… take action to protect yourself and others.”

Officials are also advising people to stay hydrated and check on those who are most vulnerable. They say signs of heat-related illness may include nausea, dizziness, intense fatigue and confusion.

Saturday’s forecast will see a high of 32 with a humidex of 40 and a slight 40 per cent risk of a thunderstorm later in the evening. The agency also projects Sunday will bring a high of 30 C and a humidex of 38, with another chance of showers hovering around 30 per cent.

How are city staff responding?

In response to the warning, the City of Toronto has extended hours at select outdoor pools until 11:45 p.m. tonight. Those include:

Alex Duff Memorial Pool

Fairbank Memorial Pool

McGregor Park Pool

Monarch Park Pool

North Toronto Memorial Community Centre Pool

Smithfield Park Pool

Sunnyside-Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool

Halbert Park Pool (open until 9 p.m.)

The City says the Metro Hall lobby area will become a 24/7 cool space starting 7 p.m. Friday. The following air-conditioned civic buildings will be open to the public on extended hours during the heat warning:

North York Civic Centre – From 7:30 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. weekends until 9:30 p.m.

Scarborough Civic Centre – From 8 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. weekends until 9:30 p.m.

Etobicoke Civic Centre – From 8 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. weekends until 9:30 p.m.

York Civic Centre – From 8 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. weekends until 9:30 p.m.

East York Civic Centre – From 8 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. weekends until 9:30 p.m.

Residents without access to air conditioning are encouraged to visit public cooling spaces such as libraries, community centres, and shaded parks.