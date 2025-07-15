Wildfire on Newfoundland’s Bonavista Peninsula destroys unknown number of cabins

Newfoundland & Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

CHANCE HARBOUR — Newfoundland and Labrador’s forest fire duty officer says a wildfire on the Bonavista Peninsula has destroyed an unknown number of cabins in the area.

Mark Lawlor says the fire began Monday in a wooded area near Jamestown, N.L., and is estimated to be about 12.5 square kilometres in size.

Lawlor says there was no evacuation order, but adds that emergency officials have asked cabin owners to leave and stay away.

Lawlor says the nearby village of Jamestown is not currently in danger, because the fire is moving northeast away from the community.

While the fire remains out of control, Lawlor says high humidity levels are slowing its growth.

The fire duty officer says firefighters are attacking the blaze with help from helicopters and an air tanker dumping water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025

The Canadian Press