No tsunami risk in B.C. after earthquake near Alaska: officials

A tsunami hazard sign is seen in Tofino, B.C., in this undated file photo.

Officials have determined there is no risk of a tsunami in B.C. after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake rattled off the coast of Alaska Wednesday, according to officials.

EmergencyInfoBC posted to social media just before 2 p.m. telling people to “stand by for B.C.-specific info.”

Roughly 20 minutes later, an update advised there was no danger of a tsunami hitting B.C.

A tsunami warning is, however, in effect for portions of Alaska. The quake was located roughly 80 kilometres south of Sand Point, measured at a depth of approximately 35 kilometres, according to U.S. officials.

The warning covers parts south Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, from Kennedy entrance to Unimak Pass.

The U.S. National Weather Service uses a four-level ranking system to inform the public about tsunami risk, with a warning representing the highest level of danger.

“A tsunami warning is issued when a tsunami with the potential to generate widespread inundation is imminent, expected, or occurring,” according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

“Warnings alert the public that dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents is possible and may continue for several hours after initial arrival.”

Additionally, warnings trigger emergency officials to “take action” which can include evacuations, where necessary.