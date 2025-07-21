Hot weather over weekend fuels wildfires in Manitoba

A helicopter crew works on a wildfire in northern Manitoba during a helicopter tour in the surrounding area of Flin Flon, Man. on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Deal-Pool

The warm, dry weather in Manitoba over the weekend fuelled wildfire activity throughout the province.

“We saw increased fire behaviour on nearly all fires,” said Kristin Hayward, assistant deputy minister with Manitoba Wildfire Service during a news conference on Monday.

Hayward noted the province is keeping an eye on fires near Laurie River Generating Station, Kettle Rapids Dam, Garden Hill, Leaf Rapids and Snow Lake.

“So far, only minor amounts of precipitation have fallen in fire areas,” Hayward said. “We’re seeing generally less than one millimetre as of this morning.”

There are 120 active wildfires burning in Manitoba, down two from Friday’s bulletin. There have been 331 fires to date in the province, well above the 20-year average of 243.

Hayward noted the smoky conditions in Manitoba, which have prompted air quality statements and warnings, prevented water bombers and aerial fire suppression efforts.

“They need good visibility to safely conduct their operations,” she said.

Despite this, she said crews made “good progress” on fires near Thompson, Cross Lake, Split Lake and Flin Flon.

Hayward said the province is “pretty confident” about the fire control efforts near Thompson.

“It has been tested a number of times, and it has held,” she said.

Over 13,000 people have been evacuated due to the wildfires, according to Christine Stevens, assistant deputy minister with the Manitoba Emergency Management Organization.

“As of this morning, we currently occupy close to 2,500 hotel rooms, which is up by about 145 hotel rooms since yesterday,” Stevens said.

There are 840 congregate shelter beds being utilized by evacuees in Manitoba, Stevens said.